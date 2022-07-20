Airbus, Boeing court Air India in blockbuster aircraft upgrade

Airbus SE is growing more confident it can secure a landmark purchase of about 50 A350 wide-body jets from Air India Ltd. this week, while Boeing Co. works on a deal for as many as 150 737 Max jetliners for the carrier, people familiar with the matter said.

Boom Technology Inc., the US startup attempting to bring back a more environmentally friendly Concorde-style jet, is adding defense capabilities to the aircraft, one futuristic development Tuesday on day two of the Farnborough International Airshow.

Boeing was first out of the gate Tuesday with a firm order from 777 Partners LLC, which signed up for as many as 60 aircraft. The US plane maker also announced an order for 12 737-8 jets with lessor Aviation Capital Group LLC.

More purchase announcements are expected, including a possible deal between Airbus and Air Lease Corp. that could see the biggest aircraft financier in the US take dozens of A320neo craft.

2022’s show, held as summer temperatures in the UK soar to records, is the first significant commercial air show since Covid-19 decimated international air travel.