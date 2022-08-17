Israeli leaders tout special relations at India Independence Day event

As India marked the 75th anniversary of its independence on Monday, the local embassy in Israel hosted a large event attended by a variety of dignitaries, including Israeli political leaders, diplomats and business leaders.

The celebrations, which were at the Dan Tel Aviv Hotel, saw President Isaac Herzog deliver a keynote speech along with Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who sent a video message.

During his speech, Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla noted that Herzog's father oversaw the transformation of relations between the two nations.

"Today we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's independence and 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel. Mr. President, as we are aware, it was during the presidency of His Excellency Chaim Herzog that our bilateral diplomatic ties were upgraded to full ties," Singla said, touting India's longstanding embrace of its Jewish compatriots.

"Indeed, the civilizational bonds between India and Israel, enrich our contemporary understanding of the relations. Down through the centuries, the Jewish community has thrived in India, in harmony with other communities. And it is rare in Jewish history, that you had a long continuous period where you thrived and freedom and equality as you did in India. And I must say that we India's are proud of that. For several decades, the Indian diaspora – it's a word we learn from you – in Israel has remained a positive and industrious force supporting Israel and connecting our two countries," Singla said.