Poland to deliver to Kiev 200 armored vehicles, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that he reached an agreement with Poland on the delivery of 200 Rosomak armored vehicles, Trend reports citing TASS.

"There are new agreements on armored personnel carriers - over 100 vehicles. As for the armored vehicles - 200 Rosomak vehicles. One hundred now and one hundred later," he said during his evening address.

Additionally, Ukraine’s Ukroboronprom state concern reported that the Bumar-Labedi arms manufacturer in Poland’s Gliwice would repair and service Ukrainian T-64 tanks, citing an agreement concluded between the two parties.