Russia records another 8,329 new daily coronavirus cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,329 to 4,871,843 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.17%.

In particular, 2,765 coronavirus cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 726 in St. Petersburg, 630 in the Moscow region, 209 in the Rostov region, 139 in the Voronezh region, 125 in the Saratov region and 124 in the Irkutsk region.

There are currently 270,236 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia rose by 8,255 to 4,488,615 in the past day. According to data from the crisis center, 92.1% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,482 coronavirus recoveries were reported in Moscow in the past day, 861 in St. Petersburg, 423 in the Moscow region, 210 in the Saratov region and 209 in the Pskov region.

Russia recorded 370 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 376 the day before. The total death toll has reached 112,992.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.32% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 57 fatalities were reported in Moscow in the past day, 34 in St. Petersburg, 16 in the Nizhny Novgorod, 15 in the Samara region, 12 in the Krasnodar region and ten in the Krasnoyarsk region.