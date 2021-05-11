Nine killed in Kazan school shooting

The death toll in a school shooting in Kazan, in Russia’s Tatarstan Region, has climbed to nine, a source in the emergencies services told TASS, Trend reports.

"Nine people died, including eight children and a teacher," the source said.

At least 32 people were injured, they are being taken to hospitals, a source in the republic’s Ministry of Education informed TASS.

According to the source, the first signal from a panic button at the school came in at 09:25, and the shooting began at 09:20. At the time, there were 714 children and about 70 employees at the school, including 52 teachers.

One of the attackers was detained. According to the source, he shot seven eighth graders and one teacher. He informed the police while he was being detained that he had placed a bomb at his home.

According to a TASS source in the law enforcement agencies, on Tuesday two individuals opened fire at school No. 175 in Kazan. One of the attackers, a teenager aged 17, has been detained. The second attacker is still in the building.

Police and operative services are working on the scene. Children are being evacuated from the school and some students started jumping out of the windows to escape the shooting.

An eyewitness told TASS the attackers had carried out an explosion and then went on a shooting spree.

The electronic education system of the Republic of Tatarstan indicates that School No. 175 is located on Faizi Street in the Sovetsky district of Kazan. The school founded in 2006 provides instruction for 1,049 pupils and is the place where 57 teachers work.