Russian Defense Ministry to evacuate 500 people from Afghanistan

Russia's Ministry of Defense has organized the evacuation of more than 500 people from Afghanistan on the behalf of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ministry told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The four military transport aircraft will airlift over 500 Russian citizens as well as citizens of Collective Security Treaty Organization (Belarus Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan) and Ukraine. According to the Ministry, four plans have formed a group and are awaiting further instructions in Ulyanovsk.

Each aircraft is equipped with medical personnel and supplies to provide the necessary medical assistance in flight. In addition, the planes have a supply of drinking water, blankets and individual food rations.