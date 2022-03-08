Putin shares his views on third round of Moscow-Kiev talks with Israeli prime minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Trend:

At the initiative of the Israeli side, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Trend reports citing the press service of Kremlin.

According to the information, Putin shared his assessments of the third round of talks between the Russian delegation and representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, which took place in Belarus on March 7," the statement said.

The Kremlin pointed out that the Russian president and the Israeli prime minister agreed to continue dialogue on the issue.