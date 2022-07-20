Seventh package of EU sanctions against Russia to come into force on July 21

The next package of EU sanctions against Russia will become effective on July 21, the Czech Permanent Representation in the EU Council tweeted on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"This package will be approved by the EU Council within the framework of the written procedure that will end tomorrow at 10:00 am [11:00 am Moscow time - TASS]. Sanctions will come into force tomorrow after the publication in the EU official journal," the Permanent Representation said.

According to European sources and mass media reports, the seventh package of sanctions comprises the ban on gold purchases from Russia in the form of semi-finished products and scrap. Certain categories will be added to the list of dual-use goods and technologies.

The black list of the EU will comprise 48 more Russian nationals and organizations. Sanctions also comprise clarifications on restrictions of financial operations of Russia and Russian companies. All the sanctions currently in effect against Russia will be extended for six months by this decision.