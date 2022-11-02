BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Regnum news agency, known for its pro-Armenian position, has suspended its work, the editor-in-chief of the agency Modest Kolerov said, Trend reports on November 2.

"Dear readers! The owner of the management company IA Regnum, without explaining the reasons and goals, changed the management of the company managing the agency. Until the situation is clarified, IA Regnum suspends its work," he said.

The Regnum news agency was notable for its frankly pro-Armenian position, it repeatedly replicated fakes regarding Azerbaijan, the former Karabakh conflict.