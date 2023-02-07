Russian airmobile rescue group arrives in Türkiye to aid with earthquake aftermath

Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations rescuers have arrived in Türkiye to take part in elimination of the aftermath of the devastating earthquake, Trend reports citing TASS.

Three Russian transport planes - two Il-76s and one An-148 - landed in the Adana airport, delivering over 100 rescuers and medics, as well as nine specialized vehicles. The group is also equipped with an airmobile hospital for the victims. The rescuers are equipped with endoscopes, ground-penetrating radars, thermal vision systems, acoustic search systems, which make it possible to detect a person up to 4.5 meters deep, as well as drones for overhead observation.

The Ministry group also includes service dog teams with experience of search and rescue of those caught under collapsed buildings.