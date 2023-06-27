Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Putin holds meeting with heads of law enforcement agencies

Russia Materials 27 June 2023 00:06 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a working meeting with the participation of the heads of law enforcement agencies, Spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports.

"Vladimir Putin is now holding a working meeting attended by Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, head of the Kremlin administration Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, FSB director Alexander Bortnikov, head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov, head of the FSO Dmitry Kochnev and head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin," Peskov said.

