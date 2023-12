BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Vladimir Putin confirmed his candidacy for the 2024 Russian Federation presidential elections, Trend reports.

He made the announcement, following an event held at the Kremlin.

Putin's current term as the head of the state is due to end on May 7, 2024.

The upper house of Russia's parliament has approved March 17, 2024, as the date for the country's upcoming presidential elections.