Russian PM to discuss joint projects in number of areas with his Kazakh counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart Olzhas Bektenov, the press service of the Russian government says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the heads of government will discuss current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, joint projects in the fields of industry, energy, transport, agriculture and the humanitarian sphere.

It is reported that attention will be paid to strengthening interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS and other multilateral formats.