Vladimir Putin leads presidential election with 87.34% of votes - Russian CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The current President of Russia Vladimir Putin is leading in the presidential election, gaining 87.34% of the votes after processing 50.02% of the protocols, the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation says, Trend reports.

According to the information, more than 33.95 million citizens voted for Vladimir Putin.

In second place is the candidate from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov, who received 4.11% of the votes, followed by the representative of the New People party Vladislav Davankov with a result of 4.01%. In fourth place is the LDPR candidate Leonid Slutsky with 3.11% of the votes.