Two Turkish servicemen killed in shootout with PKK

June 27

Turkey’s Armed Forces launched local military operations in the country’s Kahramanmaras province against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization, the Turkish media reported June 27.

Reportedly, the operations were launched after PKK members opened fire at the military convoy.

As a result of the clash between PKK and the Turkish servicemen, two Turkish servicemen were killed and one soldier was wounded.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

