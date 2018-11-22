Earthquake shakes Turkey’s south-eastern province

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

An earthquake with a 4.1 magnitude occurred in the Silopi district of Turkey’s south-eastern Sirnak province, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 22.

The tremors were recorded at 08:50 (GMT + 3). The epicenter was at a depth of 6.91 kilometers.

There are no reports on the victims.

Turkey is located in the seismically active zone, and the country often suffers strong earthquakes, which often lead to casualties. The strongest fluctuations of the Earth's crust in Turkey were recorded in 1999 in the Marmara Sea region. The magnitude of the tremors at that time was 7.4 points and caused the death of more than 18,000 people.

