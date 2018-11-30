Turkey welcomes results of presidential election in Georgia

30 November 2018 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey welcomes the results of the presidential election in Georgia, in which Salome Zurabishvili won, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend on Nov. 30.

Turkey believes that the results of the presidential election will contribute to the development of strategic relations between Turkey and Georgia.

Following the second round of election, independent candidate Salome Zurabishvili has been elected president of Georgia, who is supported by the ruling party headed by Bidzina Ivanishvili. The experienced diplomat gained almost 60 percent of the votes.

The only competitor of Zurabishvili in the second round of election was opposition representative Grigol Vashadze. He is a member of former ruling United National Movement party, which was in power during former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili’s term of office.

