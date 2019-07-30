Former Turkish Prime Minister calls for reforms in ruling party

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called for reforms in Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to Davutoglu, being a member of the AKP, he calls on the authorities to carry out serious reforms in the party.

Meanwhile, he noted that he was not sure that the party leadership would take this suggestion into account.

Davutoglu said earlier that a new political party will be created if his negotiations with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) do not bring results.

The Turkish media reported that a new party headed by the ex-minister of economic affairs Ali Babacan is being created in Turkey, and Ahmet Davutoglu and Abdullah Gul will join this political movement.

