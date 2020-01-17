Turkish farmers to save money by using solar power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Anastasia Savchenko – Trend:

Turkish farmers will be able to save about 17.8 million Turkish liras (over $3 million) in Antalya municipality in 2020 thanks to the solar electricity generated by power plants, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Some 6.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity were generated at solar power plants in the country in 2019. Over 9,000 farmers were able to save electricity worth 5.8 million Turkish liras ($988,314).

As reported, 8,430 kilowatts of solar power per hour will be generated in Antalya province till late 2020.

Turkish ex-Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said previously that Turkey plans to invest $1 billion in the development of renewable energy sources.

"The construction of new power plants will increase Turkey’s energy security," Albayrak added.

