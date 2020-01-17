Turkish farmers to save money by using solar power

17 January 2020 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Anastasia Savchenko – Trend:

Turkish farmers will be able to save about 17.8 million Turkish liras (over $3 million) in Antalya municipality in 2020 thanks to the solar electricity generated by power plants, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

Some 6.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity were generated at solar power plants in the country in 2019. Over 9,000 farmers were able to save electricity worth 5.8 million Turkish liras ($988,314).

As reported, 8,430 kilowatts of solar power per hour will be generated in Antalya province till late 2020.

Turkish ex-Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said previously that Turkey plans to invest $1 billion in the development of renewable energy sources.

"The construction of new power plants will increase Turkey’s energy security," Albayrak added.

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey announces early start of construction of new shipping canal in Istanbul
Turkey 16 January 19:28
Turkey's export of fruit, vegetables down
Turkey 16 January 14:41
Erdogan: TANAP turns Turkey into energy hub
Oil&Gas 16 January 14:15
SOCAR reveals volume of gas export via TANAP
Oil&Gas 16 January 13:19
Turkey lifts ban on Wikipedia after 2.5 years
Turkey 16 January 07:35
Turkey summons Egypt's Ankara charge d'affaires
Turkey 16 January 07:20
Latest
Uzbekistan discloses export, import statistics for 2019
Business 10:21
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund increases assets
Finance 10:17
Over 1,600 parliamentary candidates registered in Azerbaijan
Politics 10:12
Oil steady as sluggish China growth offsets trade deal optimism
Oil&Gas 09:58
Ilham Aliyev: We will have large influx of additional foreign currency this year
Politics 09:58
Kazakhstan overseeing implementation of various joint projects with Iran
Business 09:57
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 16
Oil&Gas 09:57
Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange to hold auction on short-term bonds
Finance 09:54
Volkswagen to buy 20% of Chinese battery maker Guoxuan amid electric push
Europe 09:51