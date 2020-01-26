Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 29

26 January 2020 01:39 (UTC+04:00)

At least 29 people were killed and 1,466 were injured in an earthquake that struck eastern Turkey, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, Trend reports citing TASS.

Rescuers managed to free at least 43 people from under the rubble of the destroyed houses.

According to the updated data, 843 people were injured in the province of Elazig and 226 - in the province of Malatya.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the eastern Turkish province of Elazig with a population of about 400,000 people at 20:55 local time (the same as the Moscow time) on Friday. The epicenter of the tremor that also affected the neighboring province of Malatya was located at a depth of 10 km. The aftershocks were felt in many regions of the country and also in Israel, Iraq and Syria, according to the data reported by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

