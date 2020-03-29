Turkmenistan increases import of cement from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29



By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkmenistan increased cement imports from Turkey in January through February 2020, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.

During this period, Turkmenistan imported cement from Turkey in the amount of $4.7 million, which is 4.78 times more than in the same period of 2019.



Turkmenistan imported cement from Turkey in the amount of $3.5 million in February 2020, which is 9.6 times more compared to the same period in 2019.

The export of cement from Turkey to world markets increased by 15.3 percent in January through February 2020, compared to the same period last year, amounting to $597.8 million.



Cement exports from Turkey account for two percent of the country's total exports in January through February.



Turkey exported $309.7 million worth of cement to world markets in February 2020,which is 16.3 percent more than in the same month of 2019.



Cement exports from Turkey in February 2020 accounted for 1.2 percent of the country's total exports.



Over the past 12 months (February 2019-February 2020), Turkey exported cement worth $3.5 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu