Russia, Turkey signed a new motor transportation agreement

Russia and Turkey have signed a new intergovernmental motor transportation agreement, Russia’s Transport Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The document updates the legal framework between the countries in the field of motor transportation, replacing the agreement signed between the USSR and Turkey in 1988," the ministry said.

The Transport Ministry noted that the new document fully complies with the principles of international partnership and will contribute to an increase in passenger and freight traffic and, ultimately, the further development of trade.

"The new agreement will take the relationship between Russia and Turkey in the field of international motor service to a qualitatively new level and create the most favorable conditions for international motor transportation for carriers of both countries," the ministry stressed.