Turkey registers 11 479 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey reported 11 479 new coronavirus cases and 186 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.
The new cases include 1 291 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.3 million.
As many as 9 894 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 182 145, while the death toll climbed to 22 450.
An additional 184 193 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 25.41 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 094.
Latest
Safety and quality indicators of tomatoes must comply with int’l standards - Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency (PHOTO)
Our glorious victory demonstrated our strong resolve, strong determination of our people to whole world - President Aliyev
Oil Fund's resources have increased, Azerbaijan has been able to save its foreign exchange reserves - President Aliyev
Henceforth, residential complexes for Azerbaijani IDPs to be built in liberated territories - state committee
Armenian foreign minister has gone to Khankandi. What in the world are you doing there? - President Aliyev
If Armenian leadership cannot control these illegal armed groups, it is their problem - President Aliyev
If companies that illegally exploited our gold, other deposits do not pay compensation, this issue will go to court - President Aliyev
Former places of destroyed residential buildings in Ganja should be turned into memorial complexes - President Aliyev