Turkey registers 11 479 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 11 479 new coronavirus cases and 186 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 1 291 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.3 million.

As many as 9 894 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 182 145, while the death toll climbed to 22 450.

An additional 184 193 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 25.41 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 094.