Iran’s import of cement from Turkey up
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19
Trend:
Turkey’s export of cement to Iran increased by 42.8 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $7.8 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.
The export of cement from Turkey to Iran increased by 88.7 percent in June 2021 compared to June 2020 up to $1.9 million.
Turkey increased the export of cement by 29.5 percent from January through June 2021 compared to June 2020 up to $2.2 billion.
Thus, Turkey exported cement worth $426.9 million in June 2021, which is by 32.6 percent more than in June 2020.
The export of cement reached $2.7 billion over the past 12 months (from June 2020 through June 2021).
Latest
Trip of Azerbaijani diaspora reps to Shusha left lasting impressions - State Committee for Diaspora Affairs (PHOTO)
S. Korea to assist in implementation of small projects by entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan’s Fergana region
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Speaker of Republic of Korea National Assembly (PHOTO)