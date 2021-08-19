Iran’s import of cement from Turkey up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

Turkey’s export of cement to Iran increased by 42.8 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $7.8 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The export of cement from Turkey to Iran increased by 88.7 percent in June 2021 compared to June 2020 up to $1.9 million.

Turkey increased the export of cement by 29.5 percent from January through June 2021 compared to June 2020 up to $2.2 billion.

Thus, Turkey exported cement worth $426.9 million in June 2021, which is by 32.6 percent more than in June 2020.

The export of cement reached $2.7 billion over the past 12 months (from June 2020 through June 2021).