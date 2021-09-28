Turkey reports 27,188 daily COVID-19 cases
25,160 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 206 to 63,166.
According to the report, 353,324 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 27,188 new cases were registered.
