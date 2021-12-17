Turkey notes increase in number of real estate bought by Kazakh citizens
Latest
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on vaccines initiated by Azerbaijan and co-sponsored by 126 countries
IELTS Registration Center established at Baku Higher Oil School for first time in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan always opposed creation of Eastern Partnership program in confrontational context - Foreign Ministry
French President Macron shares post in Azerbaijani language on meeting President Aliyev, PM Pashinyan (PHOTO)
Pakistani Ambassador talks participation of Azerbaijani FM in extraordinary meeting on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Islamic Development Bank interested in financing ICT, transport, infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh
British Council brings together Creative Spark program partners, teachers, and educators for workshop on Embedding Enterprise Education into Curriculum at ADA University (PHOTO)