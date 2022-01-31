4.8-magnitude quake jolts eastern Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake has shaken eastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Jan. 18, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 83 kilometers southeast of the Erzincan city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 7 kilometer.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.