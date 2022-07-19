Erdogan arrives on an official visit to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives on an official visit to Tehran, Iran, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan was met at the airport by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji, General Manager of the Protocol of the Iranian President's Office Reza Nagipour, Iranian Ambassador to Ankara Mohammed Ferazmend, Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Derya Ors, his wife Lale Ors, as well as the staff of the diplomatic mission.

As part of the visit, on July 19 Tehran will host the 7th meeting of the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council chaired by Erdogan and Raisi.

The meeting, with the participation of relevant ministers, will review Turkish-Iranian relations in all aspects and discuss steps to be taken to improve bilateral cooperation.

The meetings will discuss regional and global issues and bilateral relations.

On the same day, Erdogan will take part in the seventh Astana format summit chaired by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit will hold political consultations on the situation in Syria, the fight against terrorist organizations that pose a threat to the security of the region, mainly the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the Islamic State (IS), will discuss efforts to achieve a political solution, the humanitarian situation, the issue of voluntary return home of Syrian refugees.

The Turkish President will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart.