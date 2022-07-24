Erdogan vows to work for peace in Ukraine

Türkiye will not cease its efforts for ending the war in Ukraine and establishing peace between Kiev and Moscow, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, in a statement following the parties’ agreement on a grain corridor in the Black Sea to avoid a global food crisis, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“We are decisive in continuing our diplomatic efforts until peace is established between Russia and Ukraine. We hope to garner good results out of our meetings and contacts [with Russia and Ukraine] at all levels, including leaders, in the not too distant future,” Erdogan said at a meeting in the Central Anatolian town of Kayseri on July 23.

Erdogan’s statement came a day after Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Türkiye and the U.N. for the establishment of a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul for the implementation of the shipment of Ukrainian and Russian grain and other food products as well as fertilizers to the world markets.

Erdogan cited that signing the deal was a big success for humanity. “We have realized the signing ceremony of the agreement that will pave the way for the export of the grain in the silos of Ukraine through the Black Sea. We will significantly contribute to avoiding global food crisis thanks to the shipment that will start in the coming days,” he said.

The authorities from Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the U.N. will swiftly begin works for the establishment of the coordination center in Istanbul, which will play an essential role in executing the plan. According to the agreement, the center will monitor maritime security minute-by-minute and will take action in case of a potential violation and security concern.