NATO mobilizes aid for quake-hit Türkiye - Jens Stoltenberg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. NATO is ready to provide support to Türkiye, following earthquake occurred today morning, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

"Full solidarity with our Ally Türkiye in the aftermath of this terrible earthquake. I am in touch with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and NATO Allies are mobilizing support now," he said.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.