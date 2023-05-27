Türkiye and Azerbaijan are brotherly countries with common history, culture, language and faith - Fuat Oktay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, hosted a reception dedicated to the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, which is celebrated on May 28, as well as the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Yashar Guler, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions.

In his speech at the event, Fuat Oktay stressed that Türkiye attaches great importance to efforts to eliminate the consequences of the long-term occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan and restore normal life in the region.

Fuat Oktay also stressed the importance of relations with Azerbaijan and noted that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are brotherly countries with a common history, culture, language and faith.

Fuat Oktay noted that cooperation between Baku and Ankara continues to develop in various fields.