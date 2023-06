BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take place on June 3, Trend reports.

The Grand National Assembly of the new convocation will begin its work tomorrow. At the first meeting, the oath ceremony of MPs will be held under the chairmanship of Devlet Bahceli, Member of the National Assembly of Türkiye.

In the second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye on May 28, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won with 52.18 percent of the votes.