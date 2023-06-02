Armenian PM to attend inauguration of Turkish President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to attend the inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

The inauguration ceremony of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be attended by heads of state and government from around the world tomorrow. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are also expected to attend the ceremony in Türkiye.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won with 52.18 percent of the vote in the second round of the presidential elections in Türkiye on May 28.