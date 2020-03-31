U.S. has over 160,000 COVID-19 cases -- Johns Hopkins University
The United States has reported more than 160,000 COVID-19 cases, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), Trend reports citing Xinhua.
As of 6:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday (2215 GMT), there have been 160,020 confirmed cases in the United States, with 2,953 deaths, an interactive map maintained by the CSSE showed.
In the country, New York state has been hit the hardest by the disease, which has reported more than 66,000 cases and 1,218 deaths.
