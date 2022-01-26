White House says Biden is open to engaging with Putin but no talks are planned

US President Joe Biden is open to holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin but no talks are currently planned, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a regular news conference on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

Biden "has always been open to engaging at a leader-to-leader level," Psaki said when asked if the US president and Putin could hold talks soon. "He knows how effective that is."

"He’s obviously spoken with President Putin directly and candidly a number of times including in person," she went on to say. "I don’t have anything to predict at this point in time".