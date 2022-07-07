U.S. Secretary of State Blinken speaks with Pakistan foreign minister

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday on relations between the two countries as they seek to repair ties that were strained under former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trend reports citing Reuters.

They also spoke about the situation in Pakistan's neighbor Afghanistan and about the impact of the events in Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and the rest of the world, the U.S. State Department said after their call.

The Pakistan foreign ministry said Bhutto Zardari requested an easing in issuance of U.S. visas for Pakistani nationals.

It was the second interaction between the two leaders. They last spoke in May.