The United States on Saturday downed a Chinese airship that had flown into its airspace, and an operation is underway to recover debris from the balloon from the Atlantic Ocean, the Associated Press reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

There were no other details yet.

The operation was also confirmed by military sources to Fox News.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed airspace in the area where the balloon was shot down until 05:15 p.m. local time Saturday.