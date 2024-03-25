US to expand functions of its military headquarters in Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The US military command intends to expand the functions of the headquarters of its armed forces in Japan, Trend reports.

According to the information, it is planned to enable the headquarters to independently plan joint exercises with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and more actively exchange information with the Japanese side.

The initiative, which includes a comprehensive extension of the bilateral security agreement, is expected to be approved by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a meeting scheduled for April 10 with US President Joe Biden.