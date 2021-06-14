Azerbaijan temporarily restricts import of live poultry and poultry products from several countries (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 19:50)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency temporarily restricts the import of live poultry and poultry products from more than 40 countries, Trend reports citing the agency on June 14.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza has been observed in 54 countries:
|
#
|
Country
|
The number of foci of the highly pathogenic avian influenza
|
1
|
France
|
677
|
2
|
Germany
|
523
|
3
|
Hungary
|
289
|
4
|
South Korea
|
277
|
5
|
Poland
|
248
|
6
|
South Africa
|
146
|
7
|
Egypt
|
123
|
8
|
China
|
119
|
9
|
Iran
|
100
|
10
|
Vietnam
|
98
|
11
|
Denmark
|
95
|
12
|
Sweden
|
92
|
13
|
Russia
|
80
|
14
|
the Netherlands
|
79
|
15
|
Japan
|
77
|
16
|
England
|
76
|
17
|
India
|
38
|
18
|
Ireland
|
37
|
19
|
Estonia
|
26
|
20
|
Belgium
|
25
|
21
|
Latvia
|
23
|
22
|
Israel
|
21
|
23
|
Italy
|
19
|
24
|
Finland
|
18
|
25
|
Norway
|
14
|
26
|
Ukraine
|
14
|
27
|
Lithuania
|
13
|
28
|
Kazakhstan
|
12
|
29
|
Romania
|
11
|
30
|
Czech Republic
|
10
|
31
|
Bulgaria
|
9
|
32
|
Kuwait
|
9
|
33
|
Slovakia
|
7
|
34
|
US
|
6
|
35
|
Indonesia
|
6
|
36
|
Nepal
|
6
|
37
|
Algeria
|
5
|
38
|
Croatia
|
5
|
39
|
Lesotho
|
5
|
40
|
Scotland
|
4
|
41
|
Philippines
|
3
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
3
|
43
|
Cambodia
|
3
|
44
|
Australia
|
3
|
45
|
North Korea
|
3
|
46
|
Afghanistan
|
3
|
47
|
Greece
|
3
|
48
|
Iraq
|
3
|
49
|
Wales
|
3
|
50
|
Laos
|
3
|
51
|
Mali
|
2
|
52
|
Saudi Arabia
|
1
|
53
|
Nigeria
|
1
|
54
|
Senegal
|
1
To protect against this infectious disease, which can penetrate into Azerbaijan, the import of live poultry and poultry products from the following 44 countries has been temporarily banned:
|
#
|
Country
|
1
|
Germany
|
2
|
Hungary
|
3
|
South Korea
|
4
|
China
|
5
|
Denmark
|
6
|
Poland
|
7
|
Vietnam
|
8
|
Russia
|
9
|
Netherlands
|
9
|
Japan
|
11
|
India
|
12
|
Iran
|
13
|
England
|
14
|
Ireland
|
15
|
Belgium
|
16
|
Israel
|
17
|
Italy
|
18
|
Ukraine
|
19
|
France
|
20
|
Kazakhstan
|
21
|
Romania
|
22
|
Czech Republic
|
23
|
Bulgaria
|
24
|
Slovakia
|
25
|
Sweden
|
26
|
US
|
27
|
Croatia
|
28
|
Scotland
|
29
|
Lithuania
|
30
|
Philippines
|
31
|
Northern Ireland
|
32
|
Iraq
|
33
|
Wales
|
34
|
Saudi Arabia
|
35
|
Kuwait
|
36
|
Cambodia
|
37
|
Finland
|
38
|
Estonia
|
39
|
Afghanistan
|
40
|
Nepal
|
41
|
Algeria
|
42
|
South Africa
|
43
|
Mali
|
44
|
Lesotho