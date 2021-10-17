Graduation ceremony of Azerbaijani servicemen participating in courses held in Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.17
Trend:
On October 16, the Mountain Commando School and Training Center held a graduation ceremony for the Azerbaijani servicemen who graduated from Mountain Commando Courses in Isparta, Turkey, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The ceremony was attented by the delegation from Azerbaijan and the representatives of the Azerbaijan embassy in Ankara.
The speakers congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future service.
At the end of the ceremony, the graduates were awarded certificates for successful completion of the course.
