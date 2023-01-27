Details on children of Azerbaijani Embassy attacker disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The attacker of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran was a 50-year-old man, Trend reports.

According to preliminary investigation data, he drove up to the administrative building in a car together with two young children: a 14-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. The suspect entered the embassy building, opening fire right at the entrance to the building.

The attacker cited personal and family problems as a motive for the attack.

Meanwhile, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4).

As a result of an armed attack, the Head of the security service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Orkhan Asgarov, was killed as a result of the attack. Two embassy security officers were injured.