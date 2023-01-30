Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland congratulates national team on victory in Snow Polo World Cup in St. Moritz (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov has congratulated Azerbaijani polo team on their victory in the 38th Snow Polo World Cup held in the Swiss city of St. Moritz, Trend reports.

"Was happy to be together with "Azerbaijan-land of fire" team, which became a champion of World Snow Polo Cup in St.Moritz in 2023! With the same victory in 2022 our dream-team became twice champion! My sincere congratulations to Azerbaijani Horsing Federation, which made this miracle happen," he tweeted.

At the World Cup, which began on January 27, Azerbaijan was represented by the Land of Fire team with the support of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation. In the first round of the competition, the team reached the semi-finals, and dedicated its victory to the memory of Senior Lieutenant Orkhan Asgarov, who died while preventing a terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran.

As part of the competition, which lasted until January 29, numerous spectators visiting the Azerbaijani pavilion have been provided with information about the history, culture of Azerbaijan, rich tourism opportunities.