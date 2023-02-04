World-famous travelers visit Shusha fortress in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. World-famous travelers visited Azerbaijan's Shusha fortress, as well as learned about the history of the city, Trend reports from the scene.

The delegation members also got acquainted with the reconstruction work carried out in Shusha.

The travelers observed the peaceful protest of Azerbaijani NGOs on the Lachin-Khankendi road, visited the world-renowned Jidir Duzu, the executive power building, took pictures on the city's central square, where the busts of Azerbaijan's prominent cultural figures Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, subjected to Armenian vandalism, are located.

The visitors were told about the barbaric attitude of the Armenian occupants toward the monuments of the Azerbaijani cultural heritage. They also viewed other historical monuments subjected to Armenian aggression during the thirty-year occupation.

The delegation includes representatives of the tourist elite from 12 countries such as the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia.