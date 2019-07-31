Grain harvest continues in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Grain harvesting continues in Azerbaijan and in this crop year (according to information as of July 31), grain was harvested over an area of ​​1,033,743 hectares, which is about 99 percent of all sown areas, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

Among the stubble fields used for grains, 341,116 hectares were used for barley and 662,627 hectares for wheat. As of today, 3,161,692.4 tons of grain have been harvested in the country, with an average yield of 31.4 centners per hectare.

Grain harvesting has been completed in Absheron, Aghdam, Aghdash, Aghjabadi, Aghstafa, Aghsu, Astara, Balakan, Beylagan, Barda, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Jabrayil, Dashkasan, Shabran, Fuzuli, Naftalan, Goychay, Hajigabul, Khachmaz, Khizi, Imishli, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Gakh, Gazakh, Gabala, Guba, Masalli, Neftchala, Oghuz, Saatli, Sabirabad, Salyan, Siyazan, Tartar, Tovuz, Ujar, Yevlakh, Zagatala and Zardab districts of Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, grain harvesting is nearing completion in Nakhchivan AR, Gobustan, Shamakhi and Shaki districts.

In Gobustan district, all 9,382 hectares sown with barley have been harvested, and 21,948 out of 22,258 hectares sown with wheat have been harvested. The yield in Gobustan for barley and wheat is 23.7 and 25.3 centners per hectare, respectively.

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 8,469 hectares were harvested from 8,579 hectares sown with barley, and 23,037 hectares were compressed from 24,729 hectares of wheat. Yield in Nakhchivan AR in barley made up 29.7 centners, and 31.0 centners per hectare in wheat. High results in grain harvesting were also achieved in Goranboy, Shamkir and Gusar districts of the country:

District Wheat Barley Sown, ha Harvested, ha Sown, ha Harvested, ha Nakhchivan AR 24,729 23,037 31.0 8,579 8,469 29.7 Absheron 307 307 15.3 917 917 10.3 Aghdam 12,228 12,228 39.0 2,215 2,215 35.5 Aghdash 4,273 4,273 25.1 11,630 11,630 24.1 Aghjabadi 22,503 22,503 37.1 6,672 6,672 32.7 Aghstafa 8,615 8,615 36.4 1,673 1,673 27.6 Aghsu 20,401 20,401 32.9 15,955 15,955 31.0 Astara 140 140 22.1 44 44 19.0 Balakan 1,215 1,215 28.0 458 458 28.7 Beylagan 10,666 10,666 35.2 1,765 1,765 29.2 Barda 9,041 9,041 44.3 2,601 2,601 38.9 Bilasuvar 13,738 13,738 31.7 16,456 16,456 30.6 Jabrayil 2,430 2,430 35.0 550 550 30.5 Jalilabad 54,908 54,908 37.1 4,509 4,509 35.2 Dashkasan 320 320 20.0 110 110 20.0 Shabran 8,518 8,518 24.6 5,038 5,038 22.8 Fuzuli 28,459 28,459 31.7 8,505 8,505 29.0 Goranboy 8,764 8,216 31.0 13,750 13,750 29.0 Naftalan 35 35 26.0 315 315 26.0 Goychay 8,740 8,740 30.9 6,851 6,851 30.1 Goygol 5,655 5,646 26.1 2,362 2,362 24.8 Hajigabul 21,615 21,615 19.3 10,358 10,358 30.3 Khachmaz 19,223 19,223 34.5 5,786 5,786 30.0 Khizi 3,488 3,488 18.6 1,949 1,949 17.0 Imishli 12,716 12,716 38.7 6,322 6,322 34.2 Ismayilli 23,200 23,200 36.3 6,173 6,173 31.1 Gadabay 1,813.8 823 29.3 191 83 11.1 Kurdamir 18,120 18,120 34.5 29,926 29,926 33.3 Gakh 10,934 10,934 30.7 2,881 2,881 26.1 Gazakh 8,305 8,305 37.8 4,250 4,250 25.7 Gabala 15,790 15,790 32.5 4,400 4,400 32.1 Gobustan 22,258 21,948 25.3 9,382 9,382 23.7 Guba 10,525 10,525 26.7 1,973 1,973 23.9 Gusar 18,444 18,353 27.8 7,691 7,691 28.0 Lerik 2,782 2,765 22.3 82 82 19.3 Lankaran 644 644 21.8 83 83 12.5 Masalli 7,496 7,496 23.4 2,786 2,786 21.4 Neftchala 7,792 7,792 33.2 32,145 32,145 26.8 Oghuz 11,969 11,962 31.1 4,118 4,118 30.8 Saatli 19,044 19,044 42.9 5,822 5,822 36.2 Sabirabad 15,536 15,536 41.1 9,600 9,600 37.7 Salyan 6,817 6,817 40.5 9,917 9,917 36.2 Samukh 5,941 5,941 32.6 3,682 3,676 35.3 Siyazan 3,788 3,788 29.2 2,516 2,516 27.4 Shamakhi 29,630 27,428 21.0 12,172 11,750 17.9 Shaki 46,094 46,076 34.8 21,655 21,655 34.2 Shamkir 8,756 7,728 32.4 5,195 5,046 30.5 Tartar 7,094 7,094 41.6 3,815 3,815 33.7 Tovuz 13,740 13,740 33.0 1,724 1,724 26.4 Ujar 7,390 7,390 29.6 7,716 7,716 26.7 Yardimli 3,191 3,048 23.1 156 156 18.0 Yevlakh 6,631 6,631 34.6 5,083 5,083 28.5 Zagatala 7,630 7,630 30.7 3,360 3,360 29.0 Zardab 12,986 12,986 34.3 5,730 5,730 30.6

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news