AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov holds meeting of civil aviation’s flight crew (PHOTO)

7 November 2019 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

A traditional general meeting of Azerbaijani civil aviation’s flight crew was held on on November 7, 2019.

The meeting was opened by AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov, who underlined President Ilham Aliyev’s constant care and attention to Azerbaijani civil aviation. Thanks to this, civil aviation has become one of the leading sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy.

According to Jahangir Asgarov, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan has gained an international reputation for its reliable, efficient and comfortable passenger transportation. According to the recent World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report 2019, Azerbaijan ranked 12th among 141 countries on the Efficiency Index of air transport services, surpassing such developed countries as France, Germany, England, Austria and others.

The President of AZAL expressed gratitude to the flight crew for their professionalism and contribution to the development of civil aviation.

"As the national leader Heydar Aliyev said, the most important task of civil aviation is to ensure flight safety. Our pilots are coping with this task perfectly and today they are deservedly called one of the most professional in the world," – Jahangir Asgarov said.

The event continued with discussions, among which the issues of enhancing flight safety, operation of modern aircraft, use of new technologies, increasing qualifications of the crew were touched upon.

The President of AZAL awarded the distinguished pilots and presented them with memorable gifts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov holds meeting of civil aviation’s flight crew (PHOTO)
  • AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov holds meeting of civil aviation’s flight crew (PHOTO)
  • AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov holds meeting of civil aviation’s flight crew (PHOTO)
  • AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov holds meeting of civil aviation’s flight crew (PHOTO)
  • AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov holds meeting of civil aviation’s flight crew (PHOTO)
  • AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov holds meeting of civil aviation’s flight crew (PHOTO)
Related news
Etihad Airways and China Southern become most punctual airlines at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in October
Business 6 November 15:23
UK Civil Aviation Authority to support development of Kazakh civil aviation
Business 21 October 16:05
Azerbaijan Airlines concludes contract for purchase of fire extinguishers
Business 15 October 20:27
Azerbaijan National Aviation Academy launches new courses on training of mechanics, avionics specialties
Business 14 October 15:12
Azerbaijan Airlines introduces mobile app for iPhone, Android devices
ICT 11 October 11:31
Digital Transformation Day Conference held through AZANS support in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 10 October 14:50
Latest
UK lowers security level for its ships in Strait of Hormuz
Europe 17:25
Futures jump as China signals progress in trade talks
China 17:20
Construction work continues at third station of purple line of Baku Metro
Business 17:19
Cable cars to appear in Georgian capital
Business 17:16
Iran discloses number of projects to be implemented in Mohr county
Business 17:15
Georgian authorities to address issue of land registration in country
Business 17:05
Iran, Indonesia eye to implement joint projects
Business 17:01
Iran to reach 4.5% uranium enrichment level at Fordow plant
Nuclear Program 17:01
Azerbaijan raising awareness of local authorities in construction sphere (PHOTO)
Economy 17:00