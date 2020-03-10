More and more gifts from Azercell on Novruz eve!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leader of the mobile communication sector of the country, continues to please its customers on the eve of the Novruz holiday. Azercell Sim-Sim customers enjoy special discounts for various tariffs and internet packages on Tuesdays each holiday week.

Thus, today, on March 10, as part of the campaign, Sim-Sim subscribers receive a 20% discount when join to the 30 GB monthly Internet package.

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/monthly/novruz_endirim_yel/

It is worth mentioning, that on Tuesdays, starting from February 25, Azercell subscribers take advantage from the special discount campaigns for tariff and internet packs. Thus, all Sim-Sim customers got 20% discount when connecting to the “Sərbəst 15” tariff and 50% discount when connecting to the “Limitsiz Gecə” internet package.

Congratulations to everyone on the occasion of the holiday!

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.