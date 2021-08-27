BSTDB, SOCAR in talks for co-op on new projects

Thessaloniki, Greece, Aug.27

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR are in talks for cooperation on new projects, BSTDB Director for Energy and Infrastructure Roman Matkiwsky told Trend on the sidelines of the media relationship event titled “Black Sea Region in Post Pandemic: Strategic Dialogue with BSTDB Senior Management” in Greece.

“We are at an early stage of discussions on how can the BSTDB support new SOCAR projects. No decision has been made so far. We are also ready to consider supporting renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan and to increase the share in renewables in our energy portfolio for this country,” he said.

Matkiwsky pointed out that the Bank has to date allocated 60-65 million euros to LUKOIL for Shah Deniz field project in Azerbaijan, $50 million to SOCAR Trading, 20 million euros to SOCAR AQS and $40 million to SOCAR Turkey. “The funds allocated to SOCAR AQS and SOCAR Turkey have been fully repaid.”