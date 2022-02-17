Azerbaijan may create more agritourism facilities - Small and Medium Business Development Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Fifty more agritourism facilities are planned to be created in Azerbaijan’s Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Sheki, Zagatala, Gakh, Lankaran, Astara and Lerik districts, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov said during a seminar entitled "Creation of national agritourism system", Trend reports.

“This project is being implemented jointly with the Azerbaijani State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the State Tourism Agency," Mammadov said. “In general, it is important to establish cooperation and coordination between various stakeholders in the agritourism value chain.”

“I consider it important to develop new projects, solve problems and create a platform for regular discussions, unite efforts,” the chairman said. “As agritourism is a new sphere, special attention must be paid to its promotion. Today, big companies in the global tourism industry are investing big funds in the agritourism segment.”

The chairman stressed that it is necessary to implement comprehensive measures to attract local and foreign investors in this sphere.

“Besides the training of businessmen and representatives of facilities in the corresponding field, there is a great need to expand distribution channels,” Mammadov said. “In this regard, tour operators should develop attractive packages and formulate a new marketing program. Today, the countries are doing a lot of work to attract tourists.”

The chairman said that in this context, the Azerbaijani tour operators must keep pace with new challenges and requirements to continue the global competition.

