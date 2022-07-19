Azerbaijan shares its plans to export diesel generators to African countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The Electrical Equipment Plant at Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Technological Park has started the production of 'Made in Azerbaijan' branded diesel generators, which weren’t previously produced in the country, the Plant’s Director Gadir Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan annually imports diesel generators worth $50 million. We decided, using the technical capabilities of the plant and its human resources, to start the production of diesel generators to meet a certain part of the domestic and foreign market needs," Aliyev said.

According to him, the plant has started negotiations on the export of diesel generators.

"By the end of this year, we plan to start exporting diesel generators to the countries of Central Asia and Africa," Aliyev said.

He also said that representatives of African countries will visit the plant within the September-October period.

"A preliminary agreement was reached about export of the Electrical Equipment Plant's 100 diesel generators to African countries until the end of this year," he said.