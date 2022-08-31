Azerbaijan's Tariff Council announces decision on gasoline, diesel fuel prices (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. An internal change was made to the price chain of RON-92 gasoline and diesel fuel in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The producer tariffs were reduced to increased excise figures, while wholesale tariffs were maintained at the current level by decision of Azerbaijan’s Tariff (Price) Council.

Following the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated August 23, 2022 ‘On some issues related to changing excise rates for petrochemicals and costs of their transportation within the country’, the excise rates for RON-92 motor gasoline and diesel fuel were changed.

According to the decision, in connection with increase of the excise rate for RON-92 from 42 to 42.5 percent, and for diesel fuel - from 18 to 18.3 percent, there was a need to revise the decision of the Tariff (Price) Council of July 26, 2022 ‘On regulation of tariffs for petrochemicals within the country’ and bring it into line with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.